Ambedkar University to get two new campuses

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a step to expand educational institutions, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has sanctioned funds worth Rs 2,306.58 crore for the two new campuses of the state-run Ambedkar University at Rohini and Dheerpur, said a government statement on Wednesday.

The university will accommodate over 26,000 students in the coming years. While reviewing the project, Sisodia said that the government is focused on creating such innovative educational spaces which can help students learn comfortably and achieve their goals without any difficulties.

The new campuses will have an ultra-modern infrastructure for students, to address all their educational needs. The minister added that every year more than 2.5 lakh students who pass out from Class 12, apply for various universities, but not everyone gets admission in the prominent universities despite having talent and capability.

To cater to the educational needs of so many students, the new campuses are designed to ensure the most conducive environment to facilitate collective engagement, spaces for self-growth, knowledge production and dissemination, community living and inclusive culture.

He added that the university currently has 4000 plus students and after the two new campuses, it will increase to 30,000 students. The upcoming campus at Rohini will be built at the cost of Rs 1107.56 crores. The campus will be spread over 1, 64,130 sqm and will accommodate over 10,000 students.

The campus at Dheerpur will be built at the cost of `1,199.02 crores. The campus will be spread over 200759 sqm and will have the capacity to accommodate over 16,000 students. The campuses will have multi-storey academic blocks and auditoriums along with health centers, convention blocks, MLCP, administration blocks, library blocks, amphitheatres, guest houses, separate hostels for girls and boys. Residential units of different types will also be constructed at both campuses.

Facilities for students

Auditorium

Convention centre

Research center

Seminar and conference facilities

Library,

Cafeterias,

Students center

Indoors and outdoors sports facilities,

Guesthouses

Health center

Display and performance areas

Convenience/utility center

Crèche facility

Design to sync with goals

