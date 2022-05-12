STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi's peak power demand hits record high for May

The demand increased by 2.8 per cent in the last 24 hours and 7.8 per cent since May 1.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The peak power demand in Delhi rose to 6,780 MW, highest ever in the month of May, amid increased use of cooling appliances, officials said.

A day before on Tuesday, the peak demand of the city had clocked the season's highest of 6,596 MW, according to the officials of power distribution companies.

The previous high for the month was 6,461 MW on May 31, 2019.

This is the eighth time in 10 days of May that the national capital's peak power demand has crossed the 6,000 MW-mark, the discom officials said.

Delhi's peak power demand in May did not cross the 6,000 MW mark in 2021 and 2020.

In 2019, it had crossed the 6,000 MW mark only on three occasions - May 29 (6,020 MW), May 30 (6,240 MW) and May 31 (6,461 MW).

The officials said increased use of air conditioners, coolers and fans is the main reason behind Delhi's power load.

According to estimates, almost around 50 per cent of Delhi's power demand in summers is because of the cooling load.

With an early onset of summer in April, the peak power demand had been higher on 100 per cent of the corresponding days vis a-vis that of April 2021, 2020 and 2019.

The city's peak power demand had breached the 7,000 MW-mark for the first time -- peaking at 7,016 MW -- in 2018.

The discoms have estimated that the peak power demand may go as high as 8,200 MW this summer.

