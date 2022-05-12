STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘I would love to make a movie in India’

German actor Franz Rogowskiun unpacks his performance as Hans, a Nazi survivor jailed under an anti-gay law in ‘Great Freedom’

Published: 12th May 2022 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

A still from ‘Great Freedom’

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

1968, West Germany. A man checks into prison and is made to strip. He obliges compliantly, with a prison guard watching. Then, he makes a  flashing gesture—that can be read as both binding and subtly defiant—to the guard. This is Hans, the tragic but irrepressible lead of Sebastian Meise’s Great Freedom. The film, which won the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes, begins chronologically from 1945, after the Allies have freed the Nazi concentration camps. But for Hans—who is homosexual and has been arrested under Paragraph 175 of the German Criminal Code—the horrors have dragged on.

Hans is played by German actor Franz Rogowski, known to world cinema viewers from films like Victoria, Happy End, and A Hidden Life. Great Freedom has been hailed as one of his finest performances yet. We spoke to Franz about slipping into the role of Hans, creating intimacy in bleakness and his process of ‘finding my own reality’. Excerpts… 
 
What has been your experience promoting and talking about the film? 
It’s been wonderful. Several journalists I spoke to have had a gay experience themselves, growing up in countries that are more or less oppressive and scared (of homosexuality). Therefore, there has been a lot of personal engagement with the film and in the research of good questions.

You’re 36. Did the world of pre-reunification Germany, as portrayed in the film, surprise you?
I grew up in a country that always saw itself as democratic, transparent, and open. But while preparing for the film, I realised it was not so. We had structural violence in our past. People were scared of something they knew was literally dangerous, since they could go to jail for that. We got rid of Paragraph 175 in 1994, which is late given that I was born in 1986. 
 
What was the research process for the film?
Sebastian, our director, talked to people who had gone through such experiences. He also spoke to holocaust survivors, and people who had lost their loved ones due to imprisonment.
My approach was a little different. I am scared of recreating someone else’s life, or embodying a different history, profession or sexual orientation. Instead of doing that, I try to find my own reality within the fictional character. I used painful experiences from my own life.  
 
Is less more for you in acting?
I love it when the music, editing, sound design, dialogue, and action all work together to create a movie. Whereas other movies have a tendency to open up space for a performance. Politically speaking, I am not interested in the great performers doing a very good job. I am more longing for a utopic space where things exist rather than dominate one another. 
 
The heart of the film is Han’s friendship with cellmate Viktor, played by Georg Friedrich.
Georg is an actor I have always admired. I like how he approaches a character. There is something truthful about it. We were looking forward to telling this love story together.
From the first day, we had an easy-going friendship. He is a man of great honesty and simplicity. I could laugh with him about the mistakes we made along the way. 
 
Is there a country/film industry you’re looking forward to working in? 
I would love to come to India and make a movie there. 

‘Great Freedom’ is on MUBI

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
German actor Movie India NAzi
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp