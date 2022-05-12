Mission Buniyaad: Tenure extended for contractual staff

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Keeping in mind the importance of ‘Mission Buniyaad’ and the ongoing summer camps in the government schools, the tenure of contractual primary and upper primary teachers under Samagra Shiksha has been extended from May 11 to June 15 2022.

This is the second time their tenure has been extended. Earlier, the contract of the teachers in all three municipal corporations was extended from April 1, 2022 to May 10, 2022. The order however, stated that salaries of these teachers will be paid as per the format.

Under Samagra Shiksha, the city has been engaging primary school teachers on contractual basis as a temporary measure to address the increased enrolment of students in government schools. The Directorate of Education re-engaged 667 primary teachers on contract basis and expanded their tenure till May 10, 2020.

The education department stated that the teachers who are absent from their duties, without submitting a leave application to the HoS/DPO and have adverse report pending against them will not be considered for re-engagement in the year 2021-22.

In 2016, the assessment conducted by the government school teachers found that only 26% students of Class 6 could read their own textbook. Further, the National Achievement Survey 2017 highlighted that in Delhi, on an average; only 54% Class 3 students gave correct responses in Mathematics, 55% in EVS and 58% in Language. Among class 5 students, 44% gave right answers in Mathematics, 49% in EVS and 52% in Language. It was against this backdrop that Mission Buniyaad was conceptualized in Delhi.

The three Municipal Corporations also implemented the initiative in their schools last summer, however, the progress of children was not tracked regularly and consistently. Therefore, a case study conducted by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in 2019 recommended that a structured approach of Mission Buniyaad should be followed for students of classes 3 to 5 in all schools of three the MCD’s.

Govt initiative

