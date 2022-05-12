Parties, outfits hit the roads against demolition drive in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of citizens, including Delhi University teachers, CPI-M and AAP leaders and members of other social organisations, on Wednesday took out a protest march against the encroachment drive going on in the city.

Calling it the ‘Bulldozer politics’, the protestors marched from Kashmere Gate to the Lieutenant Governor’s residence, while, shouting slogans against the rising communalism. However, they were stopped by the police forces.

Amid stiff opposition from the residents, the Municipal Corporation (South) has been on a demolition spree in the national capital. An anti-encroachment drive was held in Lodhi Road and Kashmere Gate areas on Wednesday.

A group belonging to the Delhi Teachers Front (DTF) was seen holding plaque cards, which read, “Farm laws ka bulldozer, labour laws ka bulldozer, NEP ka bulldozer and communalization ka bulldozer nahi chalega...”

Students Federation of India, Stree Mukti Sangathan, Hawkers’ Joint Action committee, National Alliance of People’s Movement (NAPM), Satark Nagrik Sangathan, Basti Suraksha Manch, AIDWA, All India Students Federation, SAHELI, RYA among other groups took part in the demonstration. The South civic body started with the first phase of the demolition drive from May 4 which will continue till May 13 in several parts of South Delhi.