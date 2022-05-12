Stay extended, Supreme Court breather for Noida CEO

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the interim stay till May 13 on the Allahabad High Court order issuing non-bailable warrants against senior IAS officer and Chief Executive Officer of NOIDA in a contempt case related to a land acquisition matter.

A bench comprising Justices S A Nazeer and Krishna Murari adjourned the matter for May 13 after one of the judges recused in the matter. “Since the matter is urgent, list the matter again on Friday after taking appropriate directions from the Chief Justice. Meanwhile, interim order to continue,” the bench said.

At the outset, the bench said there is some ‘disability’ in hearing the matter and said the matter be listed before another bench. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Uttar Pradesh official Ritu Maheshwari against the order.

“This is a gross case where one appeared in the HC, her lawyer was present and sought a pass over,” Rohatgi, appearing for the IAS officer, said.