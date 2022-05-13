65,000 registered for DU offline exams; Students get perks to reduce tension

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 45,000 students have registered for the offline exams at the Delhi University in the morning session while around 24,000 students registered for the evening session exam. Since DU is conducting physical exams after a two-year gap, the institute had decided to give students 30 minutes of extra time to attempt their exams in order to help ease the process for students.

As per the date sheet released by the institute, Delhi University Offline Exams 2022 had begun on Wednesday for students from even semesters. Semester 4 and Semester 6 students who are currently in the 2nd and 3rd year of the programme appeared for the exam.

“We are fully aware that students are nervous and stressed to take the examination after a long period of time. All help is being provided to them. Students have been given 30 minutes additional and one question extra as a choice to reduce some pressure,” said a DU official. DU officials have also stated that in case students test positive for COVID- 19 or are required to quarantine during the course of the DU May June Semester Exams 2022, they will be provided with later dates for the exams.

Officials said that a certain nervousness accompanied students as they appeared for offline exams after a long gap of 2 years. Many DU students had also taken to social media weeks before the exam to ask for online OBE Exams for all semesters due to the rise in Covid cases.

One of the students Tanya Malhotra said, “We actually got to feel the actual exam jitters after two years since we were taking exams online till date and all of us know how we attempted those. Now writing it in front of the examiners and amid the strict environment will test our learning finally.”