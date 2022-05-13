BJP destroying lives in name of demolition drive: AAP’s Bharadwaj

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Speaking out against the BJP’s alleged extortion and ‘bulldozer’ politics, AAP chief spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday stated, “The BJP is hell bent on destroying the entire city of Delhi in the name of clearing unauthorised structures.” The BJP-led municipal corporations intends to uproot the lives of 63 lakh innocent Delhiites and render them homeless over preposterous demolition orders.

Bharadwaj demanded that MCD elections be held at the earliest so that Delhi residents can choose their desired government to run the MCD, and the subsequently elected officials must take decisions regarding these demolitions. He stated that the list of demolitions even includes the name of the very place he was born and brought up in – Chirag Delhi Main Road, which is well known to be inhabited by Jat and Brahmin populations.

“If Adesh Gupta (Delhi BJP chief) believes that these places contain unauthorised properties, then I believe it is high time he gets mental treatment. It further lists Arjan Garh Metro Station, D1-D2 market Vasant Kunj, MG Road CDR Chowk in Chhatarpur, Bhikaji Cama Place metro station and surrounding areas, Shiv Park in Khanpur, and SSN Marg Ward 70 – reading this absurd list of locations gives the impression that Adesh Gupta that issued this order themselves do not live in Delhi,” he said.

However, the Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has said that the effect of the bulldozer acting against Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants is clearly visible on the minds of Aam Aadmi Party leaders who are losing control of their speech and have started addressing their BJP opponents in the most undignified language.