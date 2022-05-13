Complaints of foul water pour in from localities in Delhi

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as people are complaining of water shortage, several complaints of contaminated water have been reported in many areas, including Badarpur, Laxminagar and Dwarka. This comes at a time when the Delhi government has sent an SOS to Haryana — the third time in two weeks — urging it to release additional water in the Yamuna river to prevent a water crisis in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the NHRC has issued notices to the Centre, Delhi government and the Central Pollution Control Board over reports of groundwater getting “contaminated dangerously” near landfill sites in the national capital. New Gupta Colony residents reportedly have been struggling with everyday chores because of water. Women complained that water is not supplied as per any scheduled timings in this colony instead the water comes at odd hours — sometimes at midnight or at 2 am in the morning.

“The water had come for an hour at midnight and we were so relieved after filling the tank. To our suprise, in the morning we realised that the water was smelling foul and seemed contaminated. In such situations we are left with no option but to buy water from outside,” said Biswas Chaudhary, a colony resident.

Facing similar woes, Sanjay Colony – Okhla Phase II resident Sarita Devi, who runs a small beauty parlour, said she has been buying drinking water for a month. “(This is) because there is no supply during the day. Residents here spend approximately `250 and above on drinking water every day.”

Another resident Vijay said the locality was totally dependent on tankers for drinking water. “Tankers come twice in a day but due to heavy rush on many days, some people have to return empty handed. Borewell is here but water is saline and not fit for bathing and washing.”

Left without options, people are taking to social media tagging the Delhi Jal Board and complaining about the water problems. Many residents of Mukherjee Nagar have been sharing videos of contaminated water supply. However, Delhi Jal Board CEO Udit Prakash Rai did not respond to the queries. “No water supply for last 60 days. people are forced to purchase the water from outside so many complaints raised no action taken in Kirari assembly,” Vicky Rajpoot, a resident of Kirari Suleman Nagar, tweeted.