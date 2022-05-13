Delhi bracing for a sweltering wave

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

On one of the hottest days last month, Somansh Grover (22) a hospitality professional from Gurugra suffered dizziness, a severe headache, and vomiting. On visiting a doctor, it was confirmed that Grover was showing signs of heat exhaustion, a mild condition caused due to body overheating. Across parts of North India, there are others like Grover who have showcased similar symptoms in the last two months due to the sweltering weather.

In April, the temperature in Delhi soared to 43 degrees, which was recorded as the hottest April day in 12 years. While light rainfall in a few parts did offer temporary respite, the weather conditions continue to remain warm and dry. On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heatwave conditions to prevail in parts of southern Haryana, Delhi, and southern Punjab over the weekend. Amid such conditions, it is important for residents to be aware of how to prevent any severe health impact while also staying fit.

A wide range of issues

Exposure to extreme heat can adversely affect one’s body, leading to several health conditions that may be as mild as dehydration or heat cramps to something serious such as heat exhaustion, heatstroke, or hyperthermia. Dr Shuchin Bajaj, founder and director of Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, mentions, “Extreme heat can be dangerous to one’s health, even fatal. Heat stress, acute kidney injury, and worsening heart diseases are common during heatwaves.”

Afternoon hours are usually the hottest and during this time, direct exposure to heat can be harmful—the risk, therefore, remains higher for young children, office-goers, and construction and industrial workers.

Such vulnerable groups must stay well-hydrated throughout the day. The elderly population, too, must be extra vigilant. Dr Vikramjeet Singh, senior consultant (Internal Medicine) Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka, says, “Water, fruits and vegetable juices, aam panna, and shikanji should be consumed in large quantities by the elderly. Older people must take their medications on time and avoid going outdoors. If they experience any discomfort, they should see a doctor right away.”

One must always be on the lookout for common symptoms of heat stroke, which includes confusion, slurred speech, loss of consciousness, profuse sweating, seizures, and high body temperature. Explaining how to pull through a heat stroke, Bajaj advises, “To help a person with a heat stroke, you can immerse him/her in cold water as a bath of cold or ice water has proven to be the most effective way of quickly lowering core body temperature. Apart from that, you can sponge the person with cool water and cover him/her with cool damp sheets.”

Stay hydrated, stay protected

The city’s sabzi mandis are full of seasonal fruits and vegetables that can be the perfect antidote in this weather. From phalsas (wild berry) to jamuns (black plum), there are numerous options that can be incorporated in one’s diet. This is also a time to befriend fruits and vegetables that are high in water content–watermelon, cucumber, lemon, etc. Fried dishes, stale food, and high-protein meals must be avoided this weekend. An intake of three to four litres of water is a must. When stepping out, apply sunscreen with higher SPF and don’t forget to wear sunglasses.

Given the soaring temperatures, one may feel inclined towards stocking the refrigerator with packaged drinks. However, Dr. Col. Vijay Dutta, senior consultant (Internal Medicine), Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, Vasant Kunj, advises home remedies to stay cool instead. Remember how your grandmother would pester you to have curd with your meals and empty a glass of shikanji in a gulp when you came home from outdoors?

Dutta advises do continue the ritual. “Mint (pudina) is a summer staple in India. One can use it in chutney, beverages, raita, and even ice-cream.,” he says, adding, “Probiotic curd is also good for the gut and relaxes the tummy because of its cooling effect. You can pair it with rice or make raita with it,” he concludes.



Fruits to bear the summer heat

It is important to stay healthy amid intense heatwaves. Mahika Goel, nutritionist, Axia Health Assist, suggests incorporating the following fruits in your diet:

Watermelon- It contains about 91% water and meets your body’s water requirements. Cucumber- It is high in water content, loaded with fibre, helps in digestion, and makes your skin feel hydrated. Bananas and berries- Banana is a fruit that causes the tissues to shrink and allows more absorption of water. Berries cool you down by generating cold energy in the body. Mint and Lemon- Mint is a herb that gives you a refreshing effect and keeps your body temperature maintained. Lemon has vitamin C which detoxifies your system and keeps it cool. Coconut Water- This is an inexpensive drink to help you refresh and restore all the electrolytes.

Mental health matters

“For a while, various studies have confirmed that heat or rising temperature has a correlation with irritability, aggression, and outbursts. Therefore, the heatwave may make some of us more irritable. But this does not mean that being exposed to the intense heat will make all of us angry,” shares Dr Samir Parikh, Director of Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Healthcare. He also adds that extreme heat (or any extreme weather condition) can have an impact on one’s performance, concentration, and mood.

"Many study findings have shown that for each 1 degree Celsius increase in temperature, mental health-related mortality and morbidity also increased. Violence, agitation, depressive episodes are correlated with increased temperatures, indicating a decrease in mental well-being. Dehydration can also affect the cognitive functioning of the brain. Severe dehydration can lead to mental confusion and disorientation, affecting the ability of a person to make a judgement," says Dr Sagar Verma, neuro-psychiatrist from Manostithi Mind Care Clinic, Pitampura.