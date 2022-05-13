STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heat returns to Delhi: Keep watch for next 3 days

Published: 13th May 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Sun, heat, heatwave

Representational Image. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions is likely to return to Delhi from May 13 to May 15, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a ‘yellow’ alert on Thursday. The mercury is likely to soar to 44-45 degrees Celsius over the next three days, the weather office said. 

According to IMD officials, with a reduction in the effect of the Asani Cyclone in the northwest region, dry winds and mainly clear skies are set to bring heat wave conditions back. While a ‘yellow’ alert was issued for May 13-14, an ‘orange’ alert was marked for May 15 when ‘severe’ heat waves are likely to occur in some pockets while heat wave conditions will prevail in most parts of the city. 

On Thursday, Delhi’s base station Safdarjung recorded a maximum of 42.5 degrees C, three notches above normal, while the minimum settled at 29.5 degrees C, four notches above normal. Mungeshpur was the hottest at 45.4 degrees C followed by Najafgarh at 44.7 degrees C. Jafarpur and Pitampura station recorded a maximum of 44 degrees C. 

Senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said that the maximum temperature was earlier between 39 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius because of relatively cooler easterly winds, as a result of Cyclone Asani. “However, wind direction will switch to westerly by Thursday, which will bring hot and dry winds from the west and northwest region such as Rajasthan, parts of which, are reeling under heat wave conditions.” 

He added that Cyclone Asani’s impact on Delhi had reduced from Wednesday onwards. So far, these moisture-laden winds were regulating the temperature but from Wednesday itself, wind speeds dropped, he said. “This is the reason why Thursday saw a rise in temperature. From now onwards, there will be a sustained rise in the mercury until the weekend.” 

