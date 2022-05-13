Soulful tunes from the heart

Anjani Chadha By

It was as a 12-year-old that Gurugram-based Dhruv Kapoor (21) currently pursuing his undergraduate degree in Seattle was introduced to music. After learning to play the drums for about four years, Kapoor became interested in the guitar (he shares that he made the switch post a breakup).

“It felt natural to express myself through writing and [composing] tunes, and I wasn’t doing it for anyone. It was cathartic and helped me positively deal with things,” Kapoor admits. In this week’s Soundscape, we speak to the singer-songwriter about his recent single Kahaan, his writing process, and more. Excerpts…

Tell us about the process of creating Kahaan?

I wrote the song during the pandemic. There is no extraordinary story around how I made Kahaan. I wrote it how I usually write all my songs; on an acoustic guitar at home with my notes app open on my phone. I typically build a basic layout for a song before I hit the studio and produce the thing from scratch there; that is when the magic happens.

Popular song themes for you include love and relationships. Is there a common source of inspiration?

I started writing after a heartbreak; that is how my writing has evolved. Most songwriters write about personal experiences and love is the most accessible emotion. We are so open and vulnerable when in love; everything feels amplified that it is easy to pen it down.

Also, with time and effort, one develops the skill of writing a great sad song, without feeling sad. I don’t want to generalise for all songwriters but that is what has happened with me. Now, I am at a stage where I can do that: write different kinds of songs whilst feeling entirely different. It starts with inspiration, and then it is hard work.

You write in Hindi and English. Is there a difference in process when writing in two languages?

I write in phases based on the project I am working on, with some sort of internal coercion and imposed discipline. I prefer writing long-form records or a group of songs that make a body of work. So if I want to finish a Hindi EP, for example, I won’t write in English at all. I see that as a distraction, and I would only write in Hindi because that is my goal for that moment. It is easy to get distracted and write in other languages that come more naturally [to you] but disciplining yourself is important. This has personally worked for me till date, but who knows? I am open to getting better at what I do.

Which one comes first—the lyrics or the music?

Before, it used to be lyrics first. But now, it is the music. I am very influenced by John Mayer’s style of music-making, and I admire the emphasis he gives on the musicality of his song. I want to get to a point where I can make a guitar part or a vocal part that is selfsufficient to a level where I don’t have to add layers to it. That being said, lyrics are crucial to me.

What’s next?

Currently, I am working on the post-production of my debut Hindi album.

Dhruv Kapoor’s single ‘Kahaan’ is streaming on all leading platforms

TRACK - KAHAAN

ARTIST - DHRUV KAPOOR