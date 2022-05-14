STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Cyclone effect gone, Delhi braces for severe heat wave from today

After a brief hiatus, heat wave conditions returned to some parts of the city on  Friday with the mercury climbing up to 46.1 degrees C at the Najafgarh weather station.

Published: 14th May 2022 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Mother-daughter duo shields themselves from the summer heat  | PTI

Mother-daughter duo shields themselves from the summer heat  | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After a brief hiatus, heat wave conditions returned to some parts of the city on  Friday with the mercury climbing up to 46.1 degrees C at the Najafgarh weather station. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Saturday as ‘severe’ heat wave conditions are likely in many parts of the national capital.   

The IMD had forecast ‘severe’ heat wave conditions from May 13-15. A ‘yellow’ alert has been issued for Sunday.  On Friday, Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station recorded a maximum of 42.5 degrees C, three notches above normal while the minimum settled at 28.1 degrees C, three notches above normal.

Najafgarh was the hottest spot in the city with the weather station recording a maximum of 46.1 degrees C followed by Jafarpur at 45.6 degrees C and Mungeshpur 45.4 degrees C. Ayanagar recorded 44 degrees C while Pitampura 44.7 degrees C. Among the NCR states, Gurgaon was the hottest spot with 45.3 degrees C as the maximum temperature.

R K Jenamani, senior IMD scientist, said that the temperatures are soaring, as wind direction has switched to westerly, bringing in hot and dry winds from the west and northwest region which are reeling under heat wave conditions.

He added that the cyclone ‘Asani’ has weakened considerably and its impact on Delhi also reduced, which led to a rise in day temperatures. So far these moisture-laden winds were regulating the temperature but from Wednesday, wind speeds dropped. “This is why there was rise in temperature and the resurfacing of heat wave conditions over parts of Delhi-NCR,” he said.

So far this year, the highest maximum temperature recorded at Safdarjung has been 43.5°C, on three consecutive days of April 28, 29 and 30. The highest overall maximum temperature across Delhi was 47.1°C on April 30, at the Sports Complex station (Akshardham).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD Forecast Temperature
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp