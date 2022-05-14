NEET-PG on May 21 as apex court rejects petition to postpone

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking postponement of NEET-PG 2022, scheduled to be held on May 21, saying delaying it would cause hardship to over 2 lakh doctors who have registered and prepared for the test.

A bench of justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said delaying the exam would create ‘chaos and uncertainty’ and underscored that patient care can’t suffer due to the clash of interests between those who have registered for the test and those who haven’t.

The SC said a major consideration for not postponing was that it would lead to fewer resident doctors in hospitals, where there is already a shortage. It said that this year, only two batches are currently available because of the delay in holding the examination, resulting in a serious deficiency in the required strength of doctors in hospitals.

During the hearing, senior advocate P Wilson appearing for the petitioners argued that more time would help doctors to prepare and would not affect anyone. “Your lordships asked what happens to students who have prepared. Another four weeks will help them to prepare more,” Wilson said.

The petitioners had sought postponement of NEET-PG 22 due to the delay in NEET 2021 counselling, saying it would clash with the ensuing exam. Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati defended the current schedule stating that over 2 lakh students have registered for it, and delaying the exam would affect their work at hospitals and patient care. “What we are seeking to espouse is the rights of these doctors. Delay may have a cascading effect...,” Bhati submitted.

Students upset

The SC order disappointed the students set to appear for NEET PG. Many of the 50K-odd aspirants reappearing for the exam are still looking for seats in the ongoing counselling process, they said.