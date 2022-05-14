STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

New panel to suggest ways for tree plantations in Delhi: Gopal Rai

It also asked the government to bring down the number of saplings to be planted for every tree felled from 10 to 2.

Published: 14th May 2022 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the city government will set up a nine-member committee to suggest measures to suggest alternatives to overcome the shortage of land for tree plantation in the national capital.

The minister made the announcement while rejecting a request by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to revise the compensatory plantation scheme guidelines that require 10 saplings to be planted for each tree felled.

It also asked the government to bring down the number of saplings to be planted for every tree felled from 10 to 2. “The DDA wrote to the Delhi Forest Department saying they do not have land for compensatory plantation. They have requested us to make changes in the guidelines. We therefore reject the proposal keeping in mind the condition of city’s environment,” said Rai.

The government will ask the DDA to inform how much land is available for plantation in the capital. It has also been decided to set up a nine-member “Green Cover Development Committee” to suggest alternatives to overcome the shortage of land for tree plantations, Rai said.

The panel will have members from the Public Works Department (PWD), DDA, Forest Department, municipal corporations, School of Planning and Architecture, Central Public Works Department, Delhi Urban Arts Commission and the IARI-PUSA. “It will look at options like space availability on the roofs of government buildings, vertical greening etc,” the minister said.

Two dozen agencies involved in greening
Over the last two to three years, 27 agencies and departments have been allowed to transplant trees for their developmental work. Prominent among them are NHAI, DMRC, DJB, PWD, CPWD,  MCDs, Rail Land Development Authority and National Buildings Construction Corporation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Environment Minister Gopal Rai Tree plantation DDA
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp