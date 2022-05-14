'Take steps to end bulldozer drive in Delhi': Sisodia urges Amit Shah

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention to protect Delhi citizens against what he claimed was ‘bulldozer politics’ of the BJP.

Sisodia alleged that the BJP has pledged to ‘destroy’ Delhi in the name of ‘bulldozer justice’ and added that its leaders were indulging in petty politics to extort money from the public and to gain political mileage.

The deputy CM argued that BJP’s fanatical politics will drive Delhi into doom and leave many residents homeless.

“The BJP plans to evict 63 lakh people from their homes with bulldozer politics. The MCD has issued notices to over 50 lakh individuals living in 1,750 illegal colonies and to over 10 lakh people living in slum areas on BJP’s orders.”

Sisodia asserted that the government stands in solidarity with the people of Delhi.

“We will put our lives on the line, we will go to jail but we won’t let BJP’s terror prevail,” he said.

Latching onto the issue, the AAP also demanded that polls to elect new municipal corporations be held and these new civic bodies be allowed to decide on the course of action against the unauthorised constructions.

Meanwhile, AAP senior leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak asked why there was no action against the encroachments done by the BJP leaders.

“The AAP will bulldoze the unauthorised construction at Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta’s residence and office itself, if MCD fails to act by 11 am on Saturday,” he warned.

“It has been weeks since the spurt of illegal construction at Gupta’s residence and office, but the MCD refuses to take any action on it.’’

Gupta encroached upon a school land to construct an office, Pathak claimed.

“The AAP has written to the North MCD mayor and commissioner demanding immediate bulldozer action on the matter.” Pathak also asked why “the BJP’s bulldozers” were demolishing the houses of the poor and common people.

“The BJP leaders are the main culprits behind all the illegal constructions that have taken place in the city,” he claimed.

He alleged the BJP leader’s “political office” in West Patel Nagar, too, was an “illegal construction” and an encroachment on the land belonging to a civic body-run primary school.