Think tank, Jindal University to research on policy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government’s policy think tank has partnered with the O P Jindal Global University (JGU) to strengthen evidence-based policy research on critical challenges facing the people of the city.

An agreement was signed between the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi and Jindal Global University (JGU), Sonipat on Friday.

Through the strategic partnership, DDC aims to mentor and support budding public policy scholars and practitioners in conducting robust research that generates new ideas, bridges the gap between ideas and policy design, and leads to strong, inclusive and thorough policy implementation, the dialogue panel said in a statement.

The partnership is aimed at promoting mutual understanding, academic exchange and collaboration on policy research studies. DDC i will support the university in carrying out time-bound policy research studies by promoting exchanges of students, faculty, and staff members, the statement read. The partnership enables JGU final-year students to conduct their capstone project on government’s initiatives for a duration of four-five months every year.