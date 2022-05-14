United in grief: Messages pour in for Mundka fire victims

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leaders and public personalities from across the spectrum condoled the loss of lives in the Mundka fire that claimed over two dozen lives.

From President Ramnath Kovind to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nirmal Sitharaman to Externa Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to BJP chief JP Nadda, the message was of grief.

“Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured,’’ read a tweet of the President’s official Twitter handle.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, PM Modi announced Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of those who lost their lives, and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

“Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he tweeted.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited the spot and took stock of the rescue operations at the site of fire in West Delhi.

This is not the first time that Delhi has witnessed such a massive fire incident.

In December 2019, a blaze at an anaj mandi had claimed at least 44 lives, making it the most severe fire incident in the national capital after the Uphaar Cinema tragedy that claimed 59 lives and left over 100 injured in June, 1997.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed pain over the loss of lives, and said he was in constant touch with officers.

“I am constantly in touch wid officers. Our brave firemen are trying their best to control the fire and save lives,’’ he said.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri also expressed grief over the incident.

A massive fire ripped through a three-storey commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi on Friday evening, leaving at least 26 dead and several others injured, police said.

"Deeply saddened at the loss of lives in the devastating fire accident in Delhi's Mundka. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families & pray for speedy recovery of those injured," Puri tweeted.

"Shocked and pained to know abt this tragic incident. I am constantly in touch wid officers. Our brave firemen are trying their best to control the fire and save lives. God bless all," Kejriwal tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he was pained by the loss of lives and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

"Pained by the tragic loss of lives in the Delhi fire near Mundka Metro station. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the fire incident in Delhi's Mundka as "very sad".

"The incident of fire in Delhi's Mundka is very sad. I am in constant touch with the officials concerned. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. The NDRF is also reaching there soon. Our priority is to evacuate people and provide immediate treatment to the injured," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

(With PTI Inputs)