Delhi plastic ​factory mishap: Blaze at Narela 'medium category' fire, says official

After getting the information, a total of 25 fire tenders reached the spot including one Sky Lift firefighter to douse the blaze.

Published: 15th May 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke at a plastic granulation factory at Narela, in New Delhi

Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke at a plastic granulation factory at Narela, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi fire official on Saturday called the blaze at Narela's plastic granulation factory in the national capital a "medium-category" fire, adding that no casualty has been reported so far. A fire broke out at a plastic granulation factory in north Delhi's Narela area on Saturday night.

After getting the information, a total of 25 fire tenders reached the spot including one Sky Lift firefighter to douse the blaze. "We received the call about the fire in Narela Industrial area at around 9.10 pm. Fire officials reached the spot and declared it a medium-category fire. No casualty has been reported," SK Dua, Fire Department told ANI.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police informed that the fire is now under control in the factory that used to manufacture tarpaulin. More details are awaited.

