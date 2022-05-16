BJP refutes AAP claim of building owner enjoying its ‘protection’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday blamed the BJP for the 27 deaths in the Mundka fire tragedy. The AAP alleged that “illegal” industrial activities were going on in the building, even as it was sealed for some time, only because its owner (identified as Manish Lakra), had “protection” from senior BJP leaders.

The AAP demanded a thorough probe into the incident and the strict action be taken against all those responsible, including those from the BJP who gave protection to Lakra. However, denying any ties with Lakra, the BJP hit back at the AAP calling the claims a blatant “lie”.

Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak during a press conference showed some pictures in which Lakra was seen with some BJP leaders, including former mayor of the North MCD. “Lakra is a BJP man. That’s why MCD gave him protection and illegal industrial activities continued in the building,” charged Pathak, adding “the BJP is responsible for the deaths due to the fire blaze. They were all hand in glove”.

However, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that Pathak’s statement is a blatant lie. The building was legally sealed and is sealed in papers even today. “Lakra has never been a party member or held any post in the party,” said Kapoor.

He added, “The truth is that in 2019, a government liquor shop was opened in this building after which a Supreme Court-mandated Monitoring Committee sealed the building. The owner of the building later approached the committee and removed irregular shop, paid the penalty and got the building de-sealed in 2020. North DMC has never issued any factory or storage licence to this concerned building.”