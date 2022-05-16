STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NHRC notice to Delhi govt, to send team for probe

“The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that as many as 27 people died in the Mundka fire incident,” the NHRC said in a statement.

Published: 16th May 2022

Security personnel and media at the site, as NDRF carries out rescue and relief work after a fire in Mundka. ( Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Sunday sent a notice to the government over the Mundka fire tragedy, while observing the fact that the city authorities have “learnt little” from the past experiences.

The panel has issued the notice to the government’s chief secretary, seeking a report within two weeks that would include action taken against those responsible, fixing the status of disbursement of the relief or rehabilitation granted by the government, if any.

The NHRC also observed that “it appears to be the worst case of gross violation of human rights of the victims due to utter apathy and complete dereliction of statutory duties of public servants in the city causing loss of valuable lives due to fire”.

“Observing the authorities appear least bothered on its earlier recommendations in similar incidents, the commission has also asked its director-general to send a team immediately to conduct an on-spot investigation in the matter,” the statement read.

