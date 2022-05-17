STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Blackmailing people: Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta hits back

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, “However, Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, rioters and those involved in illegal activities, who are protected by the AAP, will not be spared.

Published: 17th May 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta (Photo | PTI)

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Reacting sharply to Arvind Kejriwal’s statement on the “bulldozer” drive, Delhi BJP on Monday accused the Delhi CM of trying to “scare” and “blackmail” people over the anti-encroachment drive being carried out by civic bodies, and said that the city’s “bona fide” residents will not be harmed even if they live in unauthorised colonies or slum clusters.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, “However, Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, rioters and those involved in illegal activities, who are protected by the AAP, will not be spared.”The statement came hours after Kejriwal said during a press conference that the BJP-ruled municipal corporations have planned to demolish houses and shops which are considered illegal, and that will “render 63 lakh people homeless.”

Gupta in a counter press conference said, “Kejriwal has expressed his pain, so I want to tell him that no bona fide city resident living in unauthorised colonies or slum clusters needs to worry as the BJP and the Modi government stand with them.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bulldozer drive AAP BJP Kejriwal
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp