Blackmailing people: Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta hits back

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reacting sharply to Arvind Kejriwal’s statement on the “bulldozer” drive, Delhi BJP on Monday accused the Delhi CM of trying to “scare” and “blackmail” people over the anti-encroachment drive being carried out by civic bodies, and said that the city’s “bona fide” residents will not be harmed even if they live in unauthorised colonies or slum clusters.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, “However, Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, rioters and those involved in illegal activities, who are protected by the AAP, will not be spared.”The statement came hours after Kejriwal said during a press conference that the BJP-ruled municipal corporations have planned to demolish houses and shops which are considered illegal, and that will “render 63 lakh people homeless.”

Gupta in a counter press conference said, “Kejriwal has expressed his pain, so I want to tell him that no bona fide city resident living in unauthorised colonies or slum clusters needs to worry as the BJP and the Modi government stand with them.”