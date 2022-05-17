STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dip in mercury gives some relief to residents of Delhi

Gusty winds, cloudy skies likely for next few days, however, heatwave may return soon

Published: 17th May 2022 07:40 AM

People cover themselves on a hot sunny day at Connaught Place | parveen negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a brief respite from the sweltering heat, the city woke up to overcast skies on Monday morning, though humidity levels remained high. The weather department said that gusty winds and partly cloudy skies in the next three days is likely to bring more relief. However, heat wave conditions are likely to return on May 20 but may abate afterwards with  gusty winds and light rain, said officials.  

Delhi saw severe heat wave conditions on Sunday when two stations — Mungeshpur and Najafgarh — recorded 49 degrees C maximum temperature, which was the highest reading in any station in Delhi. Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, too saw a high of 45.6 degrees C, the highest of the season so far. 

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, gusty winds, cloudy skies and dust storm in parts of the city helped in bringing the mercury down that has almost breached the 50 degrees mark.  Delhi and NCR districts have been reeling under a severe heat wave over the past three days. 

On Monday, Safdarjung recorded a maximum of 42.4 degrees C, two notches above normal. The minimum temperature was 30.8 degrees C, four notches above normal owing to moisture-laden easterly winds, which make nights warmer. 

Najafgarh in northwest Delhi was the hottest spot in the city recording a maximum of 44.7 degrees C, followed by Yamuna Sports Complex (44.4 degrees C), Mungeshpur (44 degrees C) and Jafarpur (43.9 degrees C). 

The IMD forecasts partly cloudy skies, dust storms, thunder activity and gusty winds up to the speed of 40-50kmph from May 17-19. “Heat wave might return on May 20, but relief is again likely on May 21-22 when gusty winds, thunder activity is likely along with possibility of light rain,” said officials. 

Kejriwal’s 24-hour power supply claim is false, says BJP
A day after AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal claimed 24-hour power supply in Delhi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday went on a “reality check” at electricals shops after which he accused that Kejriwal ‘lied’ during his rally in Kerala. Just to lure the voters in Kerala, Kejriwal “lied” about 24-hour power supply in Delhi, Tiwari said after visiting nearly half a dozen shops selling inverters in his North East Delhi constituency.

“I met some shop owners in Bhajanpura, Ghonda and other areas in North East Delhi. They reported good sale of inverters due to power cut,” Tiwari said. Instead of handling the “dilapidated” condition of water and power supply in Delhi, Kejriwal is offering “false” promises to the people ahead of polls, he alleged. Speaking at a political rally in Kerala on Sunday, Kejriwal accused other parties that ruled Delhi of corruption and added that the AAP saved money after coming to power and spent it on free electricity.

