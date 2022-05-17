STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

IndiGo in soup over treatment of special child at Ranchi airport

A show-cause notice has been issued to the airline over “non-conformances” with regulations, asking it to respond by May 26.

Published: 17th May 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Within 10 days of setting up a three-member fact-finding team to investigate the incident wherein a specially-abled teenager was denied boarding by IndiGo staffers at Ranchi airport, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said the airline handled the boy “inappropriately”. A show-cause notice has been issued to the airline over “non-conformances” with regulations, asking it to respond by May 26.

“A fact finding enquiry was ordered by DGCA into the unfortunate event of denied boarding to a special child along with his parents in Ranchi on May 7. The committee has submitted a report,” the DGCA said. The proceedings of the committee were partly held in open and partly in-camera as per the request of the affected family.

“The findings of the committee prima facie indicate inappropriate handling of passengers by the IndiGo staff thereby resulting in certain non-conformances with the applicable regulations. In view of this, it has been decided to issue a show cause notice to the concerned airline through its authorised representative to explain as to why suitable enforcement action should not be taken against them for the non-conformance,” the aviation regulator said.

The airline has been given an opportunity for personal hearing as well as for making written submissions in the next 10 days. “After hearing the submissions, appropriate action as per the law would be taken,’’ DGCA added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DGCA Specially abled IndiGo
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp