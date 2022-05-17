STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mundka fire: Victims’ kin suffer in wait for DNA results

Two days after a massive fire engulfed a commercial building near Mundka Metro Station, leaving relatives of those killed running from pillar to post for some information,

Relatives react as they wait for reports on missing persons after a massive fire at an office building near the Mundka Metro Station, outside Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in New Delhi.

Relatives react as they wait for reports on missing persons after a massive fire at an office building near the Mundka Metro Station, outside Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI

NEW DELHI:  Two days after a massive fire engulfed a commercial building near Mundka Metro Station, leaving relatives of those killed running from pillar to post for some information, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) officials in Rohini said that the DNA testing and profiling can take more than 10 days or even weeks because there are many samples to look at and the procedure takes time. 

Twenty seven bodies were recovered on Friday from the spot, out of which seven were identified on Saturday. Manoj Kumar, husband of Sweetie, 32-year-old who used to work in the building, said, “I have been visiting the police station again and again for the last three days. Yesterday, I was told that the DNA reports will come today but the officials further told me to wait for another 10 days.” 

Another bereaved relative, Amit, husband of one of the victims also complained that the officials are making a mockery of the situation and are continuously asking him to wait to receive the body. “For how many days should I wait just to receive the body? We are so tense and there is no relief for us. We are already in grief and this wait just adds more to the pain.” 

The day after the fire broke out,  families were called to the mortuary to try and identify their loved ones. The eight – Tania Chauhan, Ranju Devi, Amit Jyani, Kailash Jyani, Drishti, Yashoda Devi, Vishal and Mohini – were identified with the help of their clothes or pieces of jewellery such as bracelet or earrings, said their families.

