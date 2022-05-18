STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar detained for obstructing DDA's demolition drive at Kalyanpuri: Delhi Police

The AAP MLA from Kondli (East) reached the spot in Kalyanpuri's Khichripur area when the demolition started to protest against the drive.

DDA's demolition drive occurs at Delhi's Kalyanpuri

DDA's demolition drive occurs at Delhi's Kalyanpuri . (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kuldeep Kumar was detained on Wednesday for allegedly obstructing a demolition drive being carried out by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), police said. The AAP MLA from Kondli (East) reached the spot in Kalyanpuri's Khichripur area when the demolition started to protest against the drive, they said.

No immediate reaction was available from the DDA. Bulldozers arrived at Khichripur on Wednesday to remove illegal structures in the locality. "We have detained AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar for obstructing the demolition drive, which started around 12 noon," a senior police officer said.

He added that adequate police arrangements have been made to ensure that the demolition drive is carried out smoothly. "We are here in adequate numbers to ensure the security and protection of the government agencies that are carrying out the demolition drive. Our responsibility is to maintain law and order and ensure that no untoward incident occurs during the drive," the officer said.

In the last one month, a series of anti-encroachment drives was carried out by the three civic bodies of Delhi in different parts of the city, including Shaheen Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Madanpur Khadar, New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri, Rohini, Gokulpuri, Lodhi Colony, Rithala, Janakpuri, Hari Nagar and Khyala.

