AAP senior leader Atishi slams BJP, holds it responsible for lost lives 

AAM Aadmi Party’s senior leader Atishi on Tuesday slammed the BJP government, holding it responsible for the Mundka fire which took 27 lives.

Published: 18th May 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 08:42 AM

AAP MLA Atishi (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAM Aadmi Party’s senior leader Atishi on Tuesday slammed the BJP government, holding it responsible for the Mundka fire which took 27 lives. “A BJP leader was ‘illegally’ running a business at the Lal Dora Extension after the North MCD maliciously granted him a licence despite the ban. The BJP must explain on what basis the civic body gave a licence to the building owner Manish Lakra despite the prohibition,” said Atishi. 

The MLA added, “BJP is promoting unauthorized building constructions and issuing illegal licences. Due to BJP’s flagrant corruption, lives and property of Delhi residents are being endangered. The Aam Aadmi Party demands thorough investigation in the matter.”

Atishi further questioned how commercial activities were taking place in the building which caught fire in Mundka as no one was permitted to run any commercial businesses as per the law. She added, “There is evidence that Larka is a BJP leader. He was seen campaigning with BJP leader Sahib Singh Verma’s relative in one picture, and donning the BJP patka in another.”

