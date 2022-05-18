STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

August 28 new deadline for Noida towers demolition

The top court had earlier held the two towers as illegal and ordered the builder to demiolish them by May 22 and return the money to homebuyers.

Published: 18th May 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Prathma Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the deadline for demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida — Apex and Cayane in the Emerald Court — till August 28 after being informed that the two structures are stronger than expected and the exercise will require more time.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and P S Narasimha passed the order on an application filed by Interim Resolution Professional seeking an extension of time by three months. The next hearing is on July 29. The top court had earlier held the two towers as illegal and ordered the builder to demiolish them by May 22 and return the money to homebuyers.

A status report submitted on behalf of NOIDA authority in compliance with an earlier order of the top court indicated that Edifice Engineering, the agency entrusted to demolish the towers, carried out a test blast and found the need to redesign the final building blast plan. 

The court was informed that the director of the Central Building Research Institute, too, had indicated that the demolition could be carried out by August 28. In view of the expert opinions, the SC acceded to the request for more time. 

Extra caution advocated

Amicus curiae advocate Gaurav Agrawal also supported the application for extension of deadline to demolish the towers. Agrawal said that the twin towers are in close proximity to the residential buildings and therefore extra caution needs to be maintained so that debris does not cause damage to them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Supertech twin towers
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp