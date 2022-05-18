Building flouted rules; 3 officials suspended

Vatsala Shrangi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An enquiry report prepared by the North MCD in the massive fire in a commercial building at Mundka that killed 27 people has found “laxity on part of officials”. The civic body on Tuesday suspended three officers of the Narela zone for the lapses found in the incident.

As per the report, prima facie, it appears to be “laxity on the part of the officials” of general branch, house tax department and erstwhile building department of the then Najafgarh Zone of unified MCD.

“The building was being used for industrial purpose, which is not allowed in the said area (building premises) being extended in Lal Dora (where no industrial activity is allowed) area.

Besides, no valid factory license has been issued to the factory at this location. Also, no trade or storage license has been applied or issued against the property. Therefore, the department is not aware about the said building having obtained a fire NOC (no-objection) certificate from the fire department,” the report stated.

North MCD commissioner Sanjay Goel said he suspended Sandeep Kaushik, a licensing inspector, S K Sharma, section officer of general branch, and B R Meena, section officer of house tax department.

According to civic officials, the building is located in extended Lal Dora, Mundka village, where no industrial activity is allowed under the Master Plan of Delhi.

The property, spread over 376.25 sq. m, consists of a basement, ground floor, three upper floors, and two rooms along with one tin-shed on the fourth floor. “The owner of the building has paid conversion charges since 2016 to 2018 on basis of self-assessment. The owner has never applied for sanction of building plan,” it read.

It highlighted that as per the record, no property tax has been paid by the owner/occupier of the premises despite notices issued by the department. In the past, action against the building was taken in 2019. The liquor shop on the ground floor was sealed in January 2019. Thereafter, as per order of the Monitoring Committee in July that year, the property was de-sealed after removing the belongings.

The building is owned by Manish Lakra while Harish Goel & Brothers occupies the first, second and third floors as a tenant. The owner is using the fourth floor for residential purpose. The basement is being used for storage, official said.

As per records, the building is about 11 years old. However, conversion charges, parking charges and penalty fee werepaid only for the years 2016 to 2018 for running of a liquor shop on the ground floor.

The civic body has issued show cause notice to deputy assessor and collector, joint A&C and collector of Narela Zone while disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the then junior engineer of the building department when the construction took place.