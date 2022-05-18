STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC fines former CBI director M Nageswara Rao over Twitter blue-tick row

Justice Yashwant Varma noted that on April 7 also, a plea with similar prayers was disposed of by the court by giving liberty to Rao to re-apply for a verification tag.

Published: 18th May 2022 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Twitter logo

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on former interim director of CBI M Nageswara Rao challenging the action of Twitter to remove his verification tag, blue tick, from the microblogging website account.

Justice Yashwant Varma noted that on April 7 also, a plea with similar prayers was disposed of by the court by giving liberty to Rao to re-apply for a verification tag. “This court takes note that there was absolutely no justification which warranted the writ petition to be filed bearing in mind that the earlier writ petition was disposed of,’ the court said.

On April 7, the court granted liberty to Rao to pursue appropriate remedies in case any adverse decision is made by the microblogging site. The plea said that in pursuance of the court’s order, he reapplied for the verification Tag, however, the verification Tag attached to his Twitter handle was not re-instated till date after which he filed the fresh petition.

The court said Twitter must be recognised to have at least taken a reasonable time to decide on the representation. “The petition is thus dismissed with Rs 10,000 costs,” the court said. Rao, a retired IPS officer, said his account on Twitter did contain a blue tick but the same was removed in March 2022.

In his plea, he had also sought directions to the Centre to designate or earmark one or more Compliance and Grievance officers within the Ministry exclusively to handle grievances or complaints from users of Social Media platforms like Twitter, FB, Instagram, etc relating to compliance to the law and rules including verification of user identity so that general public is not subjected to unnecessary harassment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court CBI
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp