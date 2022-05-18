STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doctor-turned-civil servant pens Covid experiences

Dr Raza recalled, “I was one of the field officers at the time of Covid and I myself was undergoing major challenges – especially during the second wave."

Covid hospital in Odisha

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It was his stint with the medical fraternity under pressure during the first and second waves of Covid that inspired doctor-turned civil servant Mohammad Rehan Raza to author a book on experiences.

Entailing in-depth experiences from the past two years when Delhi residents had to witness the darkest days of their lives, the recently-launched book, titled An Odyssey Through the Dark, also narrates the crucial role of administration and lakhs of frontline warriors.

Dr Raza recalled, “I was one of the field officers at the time of Covid and I myself was undergoing major challenges – especially during the second wave. I have seen people suffering and struggling, gasping for oxygen, dying an unfortunate death. My vision was to narrate those experiences in fiction. The book also interweaves the story of how two colleagues fell in love during the testing times,” he said.

Dr Raza is presently posted as ADM Shahadra and CEO Delhi Waqf Board. He was also the SDM, Saraswati Vihar, North-West District, Delhi. The MBBS alumni from Shri RamaChandra University, Chennai, had joined the Indian Civil Services in 2012 as a DANICS officer.

