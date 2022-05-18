Gusty winds to bring respite from heatwave in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: High temperatures and humidity continued to make the national capital suffer in scorching heat on Tuesday, as the skies remained partly cloudy while the mercury climbed above 44 degrees C in some parts of the city.

A brief respite from heat is expected on May 20-21. Even though heat wave may prevail in isolated pockets during the day, gusty winds and thunder activity towards the evening will cool down the city, said state weather department.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for May 20-21, warning people of the weather phenomenon. As per IMD forecast, heat wave may prevail in isolated pockets during the day along with partly cloudy skies on May 20, but slight thunder and gusty winds in the evening is likely to bring down the temperature.

“Gusty winds up to a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely along with thunder development and very light rain/drizzle in the next few days. The weather is likely to remain like this till the weekend. This is on account of Western Disturbance that will be approaching the northern plains around May 20,” said a senior IMD scientist.

On Tuesday, Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, saw a maximum of 41.1 degrees C, a notch above normal. Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi was the hottest spot in the city recording a maximum of 44.6 degrees C, followed by Najafgarh (44.2 degrees C).

In the NCR towns, Gurgaon was the hottest with 44.5 degrees C maximum temperature. The temperature will start rising again on Wednesday and may hit the 45-degree mark on Friday, the IMD said on Monday. The air quality index (AQI) was 277 in the poor category around 9:30 AM, CPCB data showed.