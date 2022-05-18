STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Gusty winds to bring respite from heatwave in Delhi

Even though heat wave may prevail in isolated pockets during the day, gusty winds and thunder activity towards the evening will cool down the city, said state weather department. 

Published: 18th May 2022 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Heatwave

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: High temperatures and humidity continued to make the national capital suffer in scorching heat on Tuesday, as the skies remained partly cloudy while the mercury climbed above 44 degrees C in some parts of the city. 

A brief respite from heat is expected on May 20-21. Even though heat wave may prevail in isolated pockets during the day, gusty winds and thunder activity towards the evening will cool down the city, said state weather department. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for May 20-21, warning people of the weather phenomenon.  As per IMD forecast, heat wave may prevail in isolated pockets during the day along with partly cloudy skies on May 20, but slight thunder and gusty winds in the evening is likely to bring down the temperature. 

“Gusty winds up to a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely along with thunder development and very light rain/drizzle in the next few days. The weather is likely to remain like this till the weekend. This is on account of Western Disturbance that will be approaching the northern plains around May 20,” said a senior IMD scientist. 

On Tuesday, Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station, saw a maximum of 41.1 degrees C, a notch above normal. Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi was the hottest spot in the city recording a maximum of 44.6 degrees C, followed by  Najafgarh (44.2 degrees C). 

In the NCR towns, Gurgaon was the hottest with 44.5 degrees C maximum temperature.  The temperature will start rising again on Wednesday and may hit the 45-degree mark on Friday, the IMD said on Monday. The air quality index (AQI) was 277 in the poor category around 9:30 AM, CPCB data showed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heat Delhi
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp