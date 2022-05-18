STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Need immediate water relief: Student activists of  Indraprastha College protest

Demanding immediate water relief and basic amenities, student activists of Indraprastha College For Women, held a protest on Tuesday. 

drinking water

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Demanding immediate water relief and basic amenities, student activists of Indraprastha College For Women, held a protest on Tuesday. They also wrote to the college authorities, saying that the 
college hostel has been reeling under a severe water crisis for the past two days. There is no clean drinking water or water for external use. 

“This apart, the water present in coolers is completely unusable and high in chlorine, causing rise in cases of stomach infections and diarrhea,” read the letter addressed to the college authorities. Hostel hygiene was another issue raised. “The washrooms have not been cleaned. They are unhygienic and almost every toilet is clogged with faeces, rendering them unusable. The lack of clean serviceable cutlery in the hostel has compelled some students to skip meals,” read the letter.

Riya Vij, who led the group, added that the hostel WiFi is dysfunctional. “The mobile phones don’t connect to the WiFi, and when questioned by the students, the administration asserted that the facility is only available to those with laptops. However, everyone has already paid for internet facilities. This is discrimination against economically weaker sections of the society, and everyone’s access to education,” she said.  

