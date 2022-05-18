STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nine Delhi High Court judges take oath of office

The swearing-in ceremony took place in the court of the Chief Justice in the presence of other high court judges, lawyers and family members of the newly sworn-in judges.

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nine new Delhi High Court judges on Wednesday took oath of office, taking the total strength of the court to 44.

Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi administered the oath of office to Justices Tara Vitasta Ganju, Mini Pushkarna, Vikas Mahajan, Tushar Rao Gedela, Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Sachin Datta, Amit Mahajan, Gaurang Kanth and Saurabh Banerjee.

The central government had notified the appointment of the newly sworn-in judges -- who were practising lawyers-- on May 13.

The swearing-in ceremony took place in the court of the Chief Justice in the presence of other high court judges, lawyers and family members of the newly sworn-in judges.

The Supreme Court collegium had approved the proposal for elevation of Justices Ganju and Pushkarna as judges of the high court in August 2020.

The apex court collegium had recommended the names of the other judges earlier this month. The new appointments take the total number of judges in the high court to 44, including 12 women judges.

The sanctioned strength of the high court is 60.

