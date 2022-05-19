STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Go for global excellence: Sisodia to state varsities

Sisodia, who is also city’s education minister, said the government will also set up an integrated mechanism to help state universities collaborate with one another on projects of similar interests.

Published: 19th May 2022

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that state universities need to focus on research projects that can set a global benchmark of excellence and can provide solutions to pressing problems of society. Sisodia, who is also city’s education minister, said the government will also set up an integrated mechanism to help state universities collaborate with one another on projects of similar interests.

“Over the years, state universities have worked hard to achieve greater heights as institutions. But now they need to focus on research projects that can set a milestone for universities of the world,” said the minister.He added, “In this rapidly changing world, they need to focus on research which can give immediate solutions to the problems of society.”

He said state universities have been working as an extended arm of the state government, conducting studies and generating reports from time to time. “This has helped the government in taking many people-centric decisions. But now they need to think of bigger problems around the world and conduct innovative research on them,” he added.

