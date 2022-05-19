STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt seeks report from MCDs on demolition   

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a meeting with all AAP MLAs at his residence and asked them to oppose such demolition drives of the BJP-ruled municipalities.

Published: 19th May 2022 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a virtual press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has sought a detailed report from the BJP-ruled civic bodies on the demolition drives being conducted by them across the national capital since April 1, officials sources said on Wednesday.

This comes days after a series of anti-encroachment drives were conducted by the three civic bodies in different parts of the city, including Shaheen Bagh, Jahangirpuri Madanpur Khadar, New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri, Rohini, Gokulpuri, Lodhi Colony, Janakpuri among others.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a meeting with all AAP MLAs at his residence and asked them to oppose such demolition drives of the BJP-ruled municipalities.Kejriwal said the demolition drives in the national capital will render 63 lakh people homeless and that it will be the “biggest destruction” in Independent India, and accused the BJP of “misusing” the power. 

The ruling AAP and BJP have been engaged in a keen contest over the drive that picked up pace with Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta writing letters, asking the MCDs to remove encroachments of “Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living illegally in the city,” saying that the AAP is protecting them. 

