Mobility players to provide feeder modes at RRTS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To ensure last-mile connectivity to commuters using the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has invited leading mobility players to provide various feeder modes at stations, an official statement said. The NCRTC is implementing India’s first RRTS which is a rail-based, high-speed, high-frequency regional commuter transit system.

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut is an 82-km-long RRTS corridor having 25 stations at a gap of around 5-6 km, where trains will operate at a frequency of 5-10 minutes to cover the distance from Delhi to Meerut in less than an hours’ time. According to the statement, since the 17-km long priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai that has five stations, it will become operational by 2023.

The NCRTC took into consideration the global parameters of the distance of last-mile connectivity travelled by commuters and the modes of transport used by them, it said.“The NCRTC after deliberation has extended an invite to the mass providers of these various modes of transportation. It will also take the help of other agencies, where necessary to push it into action,” it read. “This initiative will ensure fast, organised and door to door connectivity. It will also create varied opportunities for mobility providers at RRTS stations in Delhi, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Murad Nagar, Modinagar and Meerut,” it added.