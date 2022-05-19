STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Mobility players to provide feeder modes at RRTS

The NCRTC took into consideration the global parameters of the distance of last-mile connectivity travelled by commuters and the modes of transport used by them, it said. 

Published: 19th May 2022 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To ensure last-mile connectivity to commuters using the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has invited leading mobility players to provide various feeder modes at stations, an official statement said. The NCRTC is implementing India’s first RRTS which is a rail-based, high-speed, high-frequency regional commuter transit system.

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut is an 82-km-long RRTS corridor having 25 stations at a gap of around 5-6 km, where trains will operate at a frequency of 5-10 minutes to cover the distance from Delhi to Meerut in less than an hours’ time. According to the statement, since the 17-km long priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai that has five stations, it will become operational by 2023.

The NCRTC took into consideration the global parameters of the distance of last-mile connectivity travelled by commuters and the modes of transport used by them, it said.“The NCRTC after deliberation has extended an invite to the mass providers of these various modes of transportation. It will also take the help of other agencies, where necessary to push it into action,” it read. “This initiative will ensure fast, organised  and door to door connectivity. It will also create varied opportunities for mobility providers at RRTS stations in Delhi, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Murad Nagar, Modinagar and Meerut,” it added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RRTS Regional Rapid Transit System NCRTC
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp