One killed, six injured as fire breaks out at Delhi factory

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 42-year-old man was killed and six others injured after a fire broke out at a factory in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area on Thursday, officials said.

A call about the blaze was received at 12.17 pm following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

The police said Inderjeet Pandey, a resident of Pusta Sonia Vihar, succumbed to burn injuries. He was worker at the factory, a senior police officer said. The blaze was brought under control at 1 pm, fire department officials said.

"The fire broke out on the first floor of a factory manufacturing electric items (inverter, stablizer etc), injuring seven persons who were rushed to the GTB Hospital. Of them, one person was declared dead and another person is in serious condition. The building is spread over an area of about 200 square yards," Fire Department Director Atul Garg said.

The police said the fire broke out at a factory on street number-23 of New Mustafabad which comes under Dayalpur police station.