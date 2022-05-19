STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Unintentional murder’: AAP guns for BJP leaders

It demanded that a probe be conducted to ascertain who took the bribes.

Published: 19th May 2022 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Officials investigate the site of Mundka fire on Sunday | pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Wednesday held Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and his predecessors Manoj Tiwari and Satish Upadhyaya responsible for the death of 27 people in the Mundka fire tragedy and demanded that a case of “unintentional murder” be lodged against them.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party alleged that the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) allowed the unauthorised construction of the building, where the massive fire broke out on May 13, as well as industrial activities on its premises, in violation of rules as bribes were paid for it.

It demanded that a probe be conducted to ascertain who took the bribes.The demand by the AAP came a day after the NDMC, following the Mundka fire incident, suspended three officials, including a licensing inspector, in the Narela zone for “prima facie” laxity on their part.

“With the suspension of these three MCD officials, it has been proved that BJP president Adesh Gupta, his predecessors Manoj Tiwari and Satish Upadhyaya are responsible for the death of the 27 people,” AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told a press conference here.

He said the NDMC let “unauthorised” industrial activity continue in the building where the fire broke out even though a Supreme Court-appointed committee had sealed it.Unauthorised industrial activity continued there because the building owner Manish Lakra, who has been arrested in connection with the case.

Blaze at Rohini court

A fire broke out near a judges’ chamber on the second floor of the Rohini Court on Wednesday, officials said. No injuries were reported so far, they said. “A call regarding a fire at Rohini courtroom number 210 was received around 11.10 am after which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Service, said.

