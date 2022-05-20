Lady Hardinge doctors call off stir but with security rider

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Resident doctors at the Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) sat on a protest on Thursday demanding action be taken against those who manhandled their colleagues recently after the death of five-month-old twins. The doctors had informed that it would go on strike from 9 am onwards and withdraw from all services — routine as well as emergency.

According to an official order, the matter of physical assault of some doctors on duty was brought up on May 18. The twins admitted to LHMC’s associated Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital had died within days of each other.

The doctors demanded deputation of bouncers at “high risk” or vulnerable areas of the hospital and the formation of a quick response team. “In a letter to the director, we have also asked that a strict ‘one patient-one attendant’ policy be followed across the hospital and associated wings. Such brutal attacks and inhuman behaviour with life-saviours is not acceptable,” said Dr Sunil Duchania, president, Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA), LHMC. ‘‘We also sought a panel to identify vulnerable areas in the hospital complex and strengthen the security.’’

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) had come out in support of the agitating doctors. “Assault on On-duty #Doctors in Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital (@LHMCDelhi) in #NewDelhi! Strongly condemning the incident, #FORDA demands strict action against the culprits. #CentralDoctorsProtectionAct is the need of the hour (sic),” it tweeted.

Later, the RDA called off the strike mid-day on assurance of proper security from the hospital’s medical director. ‘Considering patient care in mind and written assurance given by competent authority, we are resuming services with immediate effect,” the RDA said in a letter calling off the strike. ‘‘If no necessary action is taken and culprits are not arrested, we will be compelled to resume our protest,’’ the Association added.