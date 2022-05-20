STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Lady Hardinge doctors call off stir but with security rider

According to an official order, the matter of physical assault of some doctors on duty was brought up on May 18.

Published: 20th May 2022 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Long queue outside Lady Hardinge Hospital during the strike on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

Long queue outside Lady Hardinge Hospital during the strike on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Resident doctors at the Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) sat on a protest on Thursday demanding action be taken against those who manhandled their colleagues recently after the death of five-month-old twins. The doctors had informed that it would go on strike from 9 am onwards and withdraw from all services — routine as well as emergency.

According to an official order, the matter of physical assault of some doctors on duty was brought up on May 18. The twins admitted to LHMC’s associated Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital had died within days of each other.

The doctors demanded deputation of bouncers at “high risk” or vulnerable areas of the hospital and the formation of a quick response team. “In a letter to the director, we have also asked that a strict ‘one patient-one attendant’ policy be followed across the hospital and associated wings. Such brutal attacks and inhuman behaviour with life-saviours is not acceptable,” said Dr Sunil Duchania, president,  Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA), LHMC. ‘‘We also sought a panel to identify vulnerable areas in the hospital complex and strengthen the security.’’

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) had come out in support of the agitating doctors. “Assault on On-duty #Doctors in Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital (@LHMCDelhi) in #NewDelhi! Strongly condemning the incident, #FORDA demands strict action against the culprits. #CentralDoctorsProtectionAct is the need of the hour (sic),” it tweeted.

Later, the RDA called off the strike mid-day on assurance of proper security from the hospital’s medical director. ‘Considering patient care in mind and written assurance given by competent authority, we are resuming services with immediate effect,” the RDA said in a letter calling off the strike. ‘‘If no necessary action is taken and culprits are not arrested, we will be compelled to resume our protest,’’ the Association added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lady Hardinge Medical College Protest
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp