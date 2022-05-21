STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cruising for a cause

Beyond just a fun ride, DGR’s ultimate motive is to generate funds and awareness on men’s health issues such as mental health and prostate cancer.

The Royal Enfield SG650 Concept is the perfect neo-retro interpretation of what such a bike should look like.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Dyuti Roy
Express News Service

What do you imagine when you think of a typical motorcyclist? For many, it is a man with a handlebar moustache, donning a leather jacket and wearing riding boots. However, we are way past such stereotypes. The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) is a global initiative that attempts to unite classic style motorcycle and scooter riders all over the world, who have actively been challenging the look. To raise funds and awareness on men’s health, DGR is organising a worldwide ride on Sunday. Founded in 2012 by Australian Mark Hawwa, this initiative is where riders from across the world converge in their finest outfits to portray how a gentleman can ride a bike. “This thought really resonated with me. It seems to have a positive impact on not just the society but motorcyclists as well,” shares Karan Parmar from Gurugram, who is hosting  DGR’s Delhi Chapter this year. 

Organised in India for the first time around eight years ago, this annual ride has been attended by motorcyclists (both men and women) from cities such as Mumbai, Kochi, and others.Although liberating, the clothes that the riders are supposed to wear for the event—suits—might be slightly limited to a specific audience. In a country that has a variety of traditional attire, DGR’s idea of a gentleman is defined through a Caucasian lens. When asked what he felt about it, Parmar mentions how he believes this is one way people perceive a gentleman. However, he adds, “I am more than happy to believe that with time, this event will become large enough to let people dress in their desired formals from their culture.”

Rides that matter

The Delhi ride—it will kick off from SDA Market, Hauz Khas, at 6am on Sunday—is estimated to be attended by over 150 riders from Delhi-NCR who have enrolled on the DGR website. Travelling a distance of 31kms, the ride will end at Throttle Shrottle, Gurugram. Beyond just a fun ride, DGR’s ultimate motive is to generate funds and awareness on men’s health issues such as mental health and prostate cancer. “It is very difficult for men to articulate their mental issues. If they do, it is not generally accepted. It is still very difficult for families of men to perceive it,” explains Parmar.

Aman Sharma, from Gurugram, also shares that it is interesting how an event to create awareness on mental health is featured around motorcycling, which in itself is meditative for many. “Riding offers a positive impact on one’s mental health. It is freeing,” he says. Sharma, who will be attending a DGR ride for the first time, mentions how the ride will help him connect with fellow motorcycle enthusiasts. “I feel like I will meet people who have been riding for ages. To be able to interact with them and hear their stories feels amazing,” he concludes. 

