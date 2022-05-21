STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Dedicated facility for sparrows in Delhi's Garhi Mandu forest

While March 20 is observed as World Sparrow Day since 2010, the humble bird was adopted as the Delhi’s state bird in 2012.

Published: 21st May 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

The sparrow population has dwindled over the years due to increasing pollution

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi can now boast of a first-of-its-kind ‘Goraiya Gram’ for protection and conservation of its state bird sparrow in Garhi Mandu city forest. More such dedicated sparrow villages are planned at several other places in the capital, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday. Two insect hostels have been created at the facility as sparrows feed on insects and worms.

Pollution and excessive use of pesticides is leading to a decline in the number of sparrows. Considering this, the forest and wildlife department is trying to provide ecological support for the bird’s protection and conservation, the minister said.“We have tried to give them nesting places and food sources in the ‘Goraiya Gram’. We do not only want to increase the green cover in Delhi but create a healthy ecological system and give a suitable environment to birds and animals,” Rai said.

While March 20 is observed as World Sparrow Day since 2010, the humble bird was adopted as the Delhi’s state bird in 2012. Bombay Natural History Society assistant director Sohail Madan said the use of pesticides and insecticides has led to a scarcity of food for the sparrows. “We have planted native berries like karonda and kundni, grasses and shrubs, and kept feeder boxes, artificial nests and earthen pots in the sparrow village, which was opened to the public last month,” the conservationist, who helped build the Goraiya Gram, said.

(With agency inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goraiya Gram Garhi Mandu Environment Minister Gopal Rai
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp