Delhi: All India Students Association stages protest against Hindu College professor's arrest

Hindu College associate professor Ratan Lal was arrested on Friday night for his objectionable social media post referring to claims about a 'Shivling' found inside Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Published: 21st May 2022 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 06:14 PM

Delhi University students stage a protest demanding the release of professor Ratan Lal who was arrested for his objectionable social media post in New Delhi

Delhi University students stage a protest demanding the release of professor Ratan Lal who was arrested for his objectionable social media post in New Delhi. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Left-affiliated All India Students Association (AISA) activists on Saturday staged a protest outside Delhi University's Arts Faculty against the arrest of Hindu College associate professor Ratan Lal. Lal was arrested on Friday night for his objectionable social media post referring to claims about a 'Shivling' found inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The student activists held placards that read: "Stop attack on our teachers", "Stop curbing democratic voices" and "Release professor Ratan Lal". There was a heavy deployment of police during the protest. Apart from the district police, four companies from an outside force, including women personnel, have been put in place, police said.

An FIR was lodged against Lal on Tuesday night based on a complaint filed by a Delhi-based lawyer. In his complaint, advocate Vineet Jindal said the professor had recently shared a "derogatory, inciting and provocating tweet on the Shivling".

He was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion).

