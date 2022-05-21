Delhi: Firefighting robots to help douse flames, navigate inaccessible lanes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has developed the latest technology to help douse fires in the city. Red-coloured, remote-controlled fire fighting robots with inbuilt cameras will now douse off the fire, navigate narrow lanes and reach spaces inaccessible to humans. The state-of-the-art firefighting robots will give a much-needed boost to the fire department of the ciy which has witnessed a sudden surge in fire incidents.

These remote-controlled robots will be able to douse fires in narrow streets, warehouses, basements, forests, and even enter oil and chemical tankers. Announcing the induction of robots to the Delhi Fire services (DFS), Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, “For the first time such remote control robots have been brought into the country which can control fire remotely. At present, the government has inducted two such robots, if the trial is successful, more such robots will come up. These remote-controlled robots will prove to be major help for the firefighters.”

“The robots will also be capable of releasing high water pressure at the rate of 2,400 litres per minute. The wireless remote attached to this robot is capable of controlling the spray of water. It means that the robot will be able to put off fire even in places which firefighters cannot possibly access,” the minister added.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted and said, “Our government has procured remote-controlled fire fighting machines. Our brave fireman can now fight fires from a maximum safe distance of upto 100 meters. This will help reduce collateral damage and save lives.”Jain said, “The firefighters were also given specialised training to operate the robot. A separate SOP has also been prepared, which will be followed to control the fire.”

The robots were bought from an Austrian company. Jain shared that a few months ago the fire incident that happened in the PVC market of Tikri Kalan was controlled with the help of these robots. The machine will not be affected by fire, smoke, heat, or any other adverse condition, an official said.

Remote-Controlled Fire Fighting Robot

140 horsepower engine

Nozzles for water showers

Can be modified according to the need and the level of fire

Can run at a speed of four kilometers per hour

Sensor and camera are installed in the front part

Sensor will release water fire according to the temperature

Equipments to help break the window or door