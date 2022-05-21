Delhi: Student organisations stage protest against Hindu College professor's arrest

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Various student organisations from different universities on Saturday protested at the Arts faculty, North Campus, demanding an immediate release of Hindu College Professor Ratan Lal. He was arrested late Friday night for an allegedly objectionable post on social media on claims of a 'shivling' being discovered in Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

Many student organisations took part in the protest such as the All India Students' Association, Campus Front of India, Democratic Students' Union, Fraternity, Krantikari Yuva Sangathan, and the Students' Federation of India. Besides, teachers also came forward in solidarity with the professor.

One of the AISA leaders said, "Professor Ratan Lal has been arrested for a Facebook post against Hindutva hate mongering on Gyanvapi mosque! Why does the BJP fear our teachers? We demand for an immediate release of Professor Lal! Stop terrorizing Dalit voices in this manner."

However, Hindu College principal Professor Anju Srivastava, refused to comment on the issue saying, "It was a matter of police. I am hearing that he has got bail."

The students protested outside the Cyber Police Station in the north district on Friday, where they blocked the road and demanded for the release of the professor using placards. However, the police have denied permission to students to take out protests on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ramees, National secretary of Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) said, "In a democratic society, check and balances is the cornerstone of its existence. Professor Ratan Lal's arrest shows the majoritarian and authoritarian overdrive, where state institutions carry 'vengeful' vendetta against those who speak out."

He added, "Mostly Muslims and other marginalised and minority communities are the ones who face the brunt of this onslaught. Their voices need to be strengthened, not silenced. We demand the immediate release of the professor and stand firmly with the right to freedom of thought and expression."