Hansraj College staff says no to private coaching

In its letter, the Hansraj College staff has urged the principal to stop such commercial activities on a public-funded institute.

Published: 21st May 2022 08:01 AM

Delhi university campus(File Photo)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three days after a front of teachers wrote to the vice-chancellor against DU colleges becoming hub of private coaching centres, the Hansraj College staff also wrote to their principal strongly condemning the running of IAS coaching centres.

In its letter, the Hansraj College staff has urged the principal to stop such commercial activities on a public-funded institute. “The conduct of IAS coaching classes in collaboration with a private agency by our college administration has been severely criticised in various public forums recently. This has dented the image of the college which has been built over the years of constant hard work of every stakeholder of the college. The staff of the college as a stakeholder has taken this issue with serious concern and an emergent general body meeting of the staff association was held on May 18 to discuss it,” read the letter.

The staff association resolved to strongly condemn the running of any such commercial activity which does not have legal sanctity by the University of Delhi or UGC as the college is a public funded institution. It also appeal the administration to stop such activities with immediate effect. On Tuesday, the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) had come out against college running such private classes.

