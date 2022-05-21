JNU opts for CUET for post graduate admissions

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday announced that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) would be implemented for admission to various postgraduate courses and advanced diplomas this year.

“Entrance Test (CUET) PG-2022 to be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). The eligibility criteria and other details related to PG & ADOP programmes (Academic Session 2022-23) are mentioned in the JNU E-Prospectus. The E-Prospectus is available on www.jnu.ac.in,” the university said in its notification on Friday.

The announcement comes a day after the University Grants Commission (UGC) decided to introduce the CUET for postgraduate courses also from this year. UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar had said that the CUET for PG admissions will also be introduced from the 2022 academic session.

“The NTA will conduct the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 42 central and participating universities for the academic session 2022-2023. CUET will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating universities across the country,” Kumar had said.

The UGC announcement on Thursday came weeks after it had announced that CUET scores, and not Class 12 scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and that the central universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria. While the application window for CUET-PG will close on June 18, registrations for undergraduate courses will end on May 22.