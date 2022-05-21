STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

JNU opts for CUET for post graduate admissions

The announcement comes a day after the University Grants Commission (UGC) decided to introduce the CUET for postgraduate courses also from this year. 

Published: 21st May 2022 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday announced that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) would be implemented for admission to various postgraduate courses and advanced diplomas this year. 

“Entrance Test (CUET) PG-2022 to be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). The eligibility criteria and other details related to PG & ADOP programmes (Academic Session 2022-23) are mentioned in the JNU E-Prospectus. The E-Prospectus is available on www.jnu.ac.in,” the university said in its notification on Friday. 

The announcement comes a day after the University Grants Commission (UGC) decided to introduce the CUET for postgraduate courses also from this year. UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar had said that the CUET for PG admissions will also be introduced from the 2022 academic session.     

“The NTA will conduct the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 42 central and participating universities for the academic session 2022-2023. CUET will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating universities across the country,” Kumar had said.

The UGC announcement on Thursday came weeks after it had announced that CUET scores, and not Class 12 scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and that the central universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria. While the application window for CUET-PG will close on June 18, registrations for undergraduate courses will end on May 22. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JNU admissions Jawaharlal Nehru University
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp