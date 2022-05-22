A kitchen secret for great skin

suparna trikha By

Express News Service

You can make some of the best meals using tomatoes. But do you know what else you can use these fresh (red) berries for? Skin care—it is an effective skincare ingredient and helps achieve clear skin. These berries are full of nutrients and can help heal the skin. Slightly acidic in nature, tomatoes contain potassium and vitamin C. Read on to know the benefits.

Bid adieu to oily skin: Tomatoes help keep the skin tighter and reduce oiliness. Rub raw tomato on your skin. Leave it on for five minutes, then wash off.

Treat those open pores: Tomatoes can help reduce open pores and remove blackheads. Take half a tomato and rub it into your skin. Allow the juice to saturate in the pores. Leave for about 15 minutes before washing the face.

Say hello to lighter skin: I have seen great results with tomatoes—they act as an astringent—when used for skin detanning. Mix the pulp of one tomato with 2tsp of Fuller’s earth (multani mitti) and 1tsp of mint paste. Apply to clean skin till the paste dries. Your skin will become lighter and feel taut.

Detan the easy way: Tomatoes can be used in helping reduce summer tanning. Mash a tomato; mix the pulp with 1tsp of honey. Massage until the skin absorbs this pulp. Leave it on the skin for about 15 minutes before washing it off with cold water. This will help remove a tan and reduce dryness caused due to the strong UV rays of the sun.

Reduce effects of sunburn: Loaded with vitamins C and A, tomatoes help give the skin a fresher look and reduce sunburn. You can mix tomato juice with buttermilk. Apply this magic concoction to the skin and wait till it is absorbed. Applying this paste will help soothe the skin if you have sunburn rashes and reduces heat on the skin’s surface. This also evens out any redness cause by sunburn.

A natural toner: Most people do not realise the importance of a toner in their skin’s life! Believe me, it is more than essential. It keeps your skin supple and naturally hydrated. Mix the juice of one cucumber and one tomato. Strain this liquid and pour into an airtight spray bottle. Spritz this toner on your skin when you step inside after outdoor activities. Allow the skin to soak up the lycopenes present in this vegetable. Your skin will look youthful. This toner can be kept in the fridge for up to four days.

Exfoliate like a pro: I love fresh sugar scrubs, especially this one. Blend two whole lemons with peel. Add 2 ice cubes, 20 mint leaves, and 2 tomatoes in a blender. Now, take 5tbsp of sugar. Mix into a concoction. Use this scrub on the face, neck, and hands until the sugar granules have melted. This power-packed tomato and sugar scrub can be used to exfoliate, cleanse, detan, and nourish the skin naturally. Apply twice a week.Let tomatoes be on the top of your priority list especially in skin care. The sooner you start using this, the better.

