STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Stop fooling people: Rahul Gandhi’s swipe at government over oil prices

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi led his party’s attack on the fuel excise duty reduction, saying that the government should end fooling the people.

Published: 23rd May 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi led his party’s attack on the fuel excise duty reduction, saying that the government should end fooling the people. Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh and former union minister P Chidambaram joined Rahul in slamming the government’s Saturday decision. In the midst of the slugfest, NDA ally and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lauded the Centre for the reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel and hinted that his government might do its bit after due deliberations, raising hopes of further relief.

In a tweet, Rahul compared petrol prices between May 1, 2020 and now, and said the “government must stop fooling citizens”.  “Petrol Prices ‘ May 1, 2020: Rs 69.5, Mar 1, 2022: Rs 95.4, May 1, 2022: Rs 105.4, May 22, 2022: Rs 96.7. Now, expect Petrol to see ‘Vikas’ in daily doses of Rs 0.8 and Rs 0.3 again,” he tweeted.  “Govt must stop fooling citizens. People deserve genuine relief from record inflation.” 

At a press conference, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh accused the Modi government of being “high on political gimmick” and low on relief.  “The BJP government’s cluelessness about the economy and financial management has been out in the open for long now. Instead of accepting it and seeking guidance from experts, the BJP only resorts to trickery to create an optical delusion,” Vallabh alleged.

“The FM announced a reduction of Rs. 8 per litre on petrol and Rs. 6 per litre in Central Excise. While it may seem a significant reduction in absolute terms, the point of contention doesn’t change,” he argued, citing figures of Rs 9.48 excise duty in 2014 and Rs. 19.9 in May 2022. “Three steps forward and two steps back doesn’t mean it leads to any improvement in the lives of the common people.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi fuel Excise duty NDA Bihar CM
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp