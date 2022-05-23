STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

UP ‘backs out’ from helping Delhi city in water crisis; Haryana not keen either 

Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have “backed out” from plans to give extra water to Delhi, while Haryana is not keen to pursue a water exchange proposal with the city, according to officials.

Published: 23rd May 2022 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

water scarcity

( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh have “backed out” from plans to give extra water to Delhi, while Haryana is not keen to pursue a water exchange proposal with the city, according to officials.
Proposals were being pursued since 2019. The two states pulled out around six to eight months ago. The city had a plan to exchange 140 million gallons a day (MGD) of treated wastewater for freshwater from 
Uttar Pradesh.

“Uttar Pradesh said it could share 270 cusecs of water from the Ganga through the Murad Nagar regulator and Delhi had promised to release an equal amount of treated wastewater to UP from Okhla for irrigation purposes.“After multiple meetings and field inspections, Uttar Pradesh wrote to us around six months ago that the idea has been dropped,” an official said. 

The Centre was in favour of the proposal but Uttar Pradesh denied it. They did not give any reason for doing so, he said. Delhi also held deliberations with Haryana on a proposal to share 20 MGD of treated wastewater for irrigation through Jaunti and Auchandi regulators in lieu of freshwater through Carrier Lined Canal and Delhi Sub Branch.

“Haryana has not agreed to the proposal yet. There is a very slim chance of it happening now,” the official said. Another official said the proposal for a water exchange with Haryana is pending at the level of the Upper Yamuna River Board. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP Himachal Water exchange proposal Freshwater
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp